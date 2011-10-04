Chaz Bono poses for a portrait while promoting the film ''Becoming Chaz'' during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite the controversy surrounding his participation on the show, Chaz Bono has his fair share of supporters as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars."

Now his mom, Cher, says she's going to be in the studio audience next week to watch Chaz perform live -- assuming he's not voted off in this week's "DWTS" results show on Tuesday, of course.

"Hope Chaz hangs on till next week so I can come sit in the audience and watch!" Cher tweeted Monday night after her son and "DWTS" partner Lacey Schwimmer danced the rumba.

Bono and Schwimmer received the lowest score of the night (for the second week in a row), dancing to "Laugh at Me," a song Bono said he chose on "The Most Memorable Year of My Life" theme night because it was written by his late father, Sonny Bono.

"My dad would have ... really enjoyed it," Bono told US Weekly. "I knew if I got an opportunity, I knew I'd use that song. I love that song. I wanted to pay respect to my dad and his legacy. That was really important."

"I think if he was around ... I think he still could have done this show. I think he would have probably done really well," Bono said.