NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Chelsea Clinton filed her first report with NBC's 'Rock Center' on Monday, returning to her home state of Arkansas to profile Annette Dove, a woman who runs a program for disadvantaged children.

Clinton's profile is part of NBC News' "Making a Difference" series and Brian Williams, host of "Rock Center" and anchor of the "NBC Nightly News," introduced Clinton by saying she "wants to tell stories."

Clinton joined Dove in activities like cleaning trash at the side of the road and cooking. The latter provided a rare moment of humor in what was otherwise a serious but uplifting story as Clinton admitted that she doesn't cook much (but she did make Thanksgiving).

After Clinton's report, she sat down with Williams to discuss Dove's program and her own motivations for appearing on the show.

While both NBC and Clinton have faced some criticism because the hire was seen as catering to political royalty, Clinton reiterated that she has made a conscious decision to accept the public nature of her life and make something of it.

As for future reports, she wants to tell "stories of people who see a gap and step into it."

You can see the video here: here%E2%80%99s-%E2%80%98rock-center%E2%80%99-33555