LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Breathe easy and maybe take a shot or two, Chelsea Handler fans; the tart-tongued funny-lady isn't going anywhere soon.

The host of late-night series "Chelsea Lately" has re-upped with E! Entertainment in a deal that keeps her with the cable outlet through 2014.

The deal will also include a "first look" agreement, under which Handler will also develop and produce shows for E! and its parent company, NBCUniversal, through her Borderline Amazing Productions company.

Handler's other E! show, the mocku-series "After Lately," will also return, beginning its second season November 27.

"It's a great time for women in comedy, and it's a great time to have real breasts," Handler said of the deal.

All of this is in addition to the upcoming NBC series "Are You There Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea," which is based on Handler's 2008 book of the same name. Handler is executive-producing.