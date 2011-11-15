LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cheryl Forberg, the longtime off-camera dietary architect for the NBC reality series "The Biggest Loser," is leaving the show, she told TheWrap Monday.

Forberg, a best-selling nutrition author who has served as a registered dietitian for the show since its launch in 2004, said she's looking for an on-camera career.

An NBC spokesperson has yet to respond to an inquiry from TheWrap.

"I was there from the beginning -- I've been with the show for 12. I co-wrote the eating plan, but I want to be on camera. That's part of the reason why I left," Forberg said.

Forberg -- who is now sponsored by New Zealand-based appliance maker Fisher and Pykel to produce a cooking show out of her own kitchen -- said her departure from the show is unrelated to trainer and former tennis pro Anna Kournikova's decision to leave the series, which was announced earlier on Monday.