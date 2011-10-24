Actor Chord Overstreet from the television comedy ''Glee'' arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Chord Overstreet will return to "Glee" for a multi-episode arc, Fox announced Monday.

The announcement followed the decision -- which evoked the wrath of many "Glee" fans -- not to bring him back to the show this season after he debuted in the second season.

Overstreet's Sam Evans will be back at McKinley High beginning in December.

"We love Chord and have always said that we wanted him back," said Ryan Murphy, executive producer and co-creator of "Glee."

"So here's an early Christmas present for all the Gleeks -- Sam is coming back to McKinley, and just in time for sectionals!"

Added Overstreet: "I had the best time on 'Glee' and couldn't be more excited to be returning."