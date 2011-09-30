The director of the new movie The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Chris Carter (R), and writer Frank Spotnitz (C) attend a preview of the movie in Vancouver, British Columbia July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Andy Clar

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "X-Files" creator Chris Carter is planning his return to television with the new police mystery "Unique," TheWrap has confirmed.

The show will be a supernatural-tinged, female-led drama, and Carter plans meetings with networks soon. He hopes for a straight-to-series order.

Media Rights Capital is producing.

"The X-Files" aired on Fox from 1993 to 2002. Carter has since co-written and directed the 2008 film "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" and written and directed the upcoming "Fencewalker."

News of Carter's new show was first reported by Deadline.