Television personalities Brooke Burke (L) and Chris Harrison host the 2011 Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 15, 2011.

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - At this rate, maybe ABC should consider changing its name to Always Broadcasting Chris.

Chris Harrison, the host of "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor Pad," has landed yet another job with the network, for an upcoming game show entitled "You Deserve It."

The series, which will feature contestants attempting to win cash prizes for other people, begins taping in October.

Harrison will also be reprising his role as host of the Miss America Pageant for the network, presiding over the 2012 pageant, which will air live from Las Vegas on January 14.

This will be Harrison's third shot at hosting the pageant, which he co-emceed with Brooke Burke last year.

