LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Christine O'Donnell, who stormed off "Piers Morgan Tonight" on Wednesday, insists it was not the gay marriage question that set her off.

"He had a decidedly inappropriate line of questions leading up to that, that many people -- bloggers -- are saying was just border-line creepy," she told Fox's Steve Chenevey Thursday morning. "I was not there to talk about sex -- and he would not stop trying to talk about sex."

During his Wednesday talk show, Morgan asked O'Donnell to share her stance on gay marriage, a political topic covered in her new book, "Troublemaker," which the tea party darling was promoting on the show.

"I don't think it's relevant. It's not a topic that I chose to embrace, it's not what I'm championing right now -- I've been there, done that, gone down that road," O'Donnell said -- then she left the studio mid-show.

Morgan took to Twitter following O'Donnell's exit, telling his 1,142,270 followers that her reaction to the questions was his "first ever walk-out in 25 years of interviews."

O'Donnell said to Chenevey Thursday that her stance on gay marriage is on record the same as Barack Obama's, Rudy Giuliani's, Hillary Clinton's and Michelle Bachmann's.

"I'm not a 20-year-old on MTV right now," she added. "So let's get back to the political issues that I lay out in the book -- and he wouldn't let up."

The former Delaware Senate candidate continued that she had other places to be the night of the CNN airing. "I was already late for a Republican Women's event that was being covered by C-Span, and so there is a room full of women wondering where I am, and I'm getting the wrap-up signal on the sidelines…enough here Piers."

"He's a cheeky bugger -- I wish him well," O'Donnell finished.

A spokesperson for O'Donnell did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.