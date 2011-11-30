LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Det. Stabler could be coming to Bon Temps soon.

Former "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Christopher Meloni is currently negotiating for a role in the upcoming fifth season of HBO's vampire drama "True Blood," the network has confirmed to TheWrap.

No word on what role Meloni would play specifically, but the network said it will be significant, should he sign on the dotted line.

A "True Blood" run would mark Meloni's return to the small screen, following his departure from "Law & Order: SVU" this spring.

The actor currently has two other projects, the comedy "Awful Nice" and the Superman film "Man of Steel" -- he's playing Colonel Hardy, according to IMDB -- heading for theaters.

The fifth season of "True Blood" will premiere next summer.

TVLine first reported the news.