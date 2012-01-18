LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. is circling Joe Massingill, a young actor with a handful of television credits, to star with Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams in the Warner Bros. drama "Trouble With the Curve," TheWrap has learned.

"The Descendants" star Matthew Lillard is in talks with the studio to join the cast, as well.

In "Trouble With the Curve," Eastwood plays an ailing baseball scout who takes his daughter on one last recruiting trip to Atlanta.

Lillard is in talks to play another scout.

Massingill grew up in Georgia and is a graduate of that state's Valdosta State University. It is unclear what role the studio is looking at him to play.

Eastwood's long-time producing partner, Robert Lorenz, is making his directorial debut with the movie, which Randy Brown wrote.

Adams will play the daughter.

Massingill appeared on one episode of "Glee," an episode of "Courage, New Hampshire" and an episode of "Zeke and Luther," all in 2011.

Eastwood's Malpaso Productions is producing.

