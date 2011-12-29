LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CNN will launch two new morning shows Monday, a week ahead of CBS's revamped morning show.

"Early Start" with Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida Sambolin will air weekdays from 5-7 a.m., followed by "Starting Point" with Soledad O'Brien, which will air from 7-9 a.m.

CNN and CBS are both seeking a hard news niche against morning shows like NBC's "Today," ABC's "Good Morning America," Fox's "Fox and Friends" and MSNBC's "Morning Joe," all of which mix news and light entertainment.

CBS trails its network competition, and CNN the other morning cable news shows.

CBS's new show, "CBS This Morning," will debut January 9 with Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill.