LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Count Joel and Ethan Coen among the big-screen talents who are dipping their toes into the television waters.

The fraternal filmmaking team have sold an hour-long comedy, "HarveKarbo," to Fox.

The single-camera project, which was co-created by the Coen Brothers and "Cedar Rapids" writer Phil Johnston (who's handling writing duties for the project), follows surly private detective Harve Karbo as he delves into the seedy side of Hollywood high society and hangs out with his ne'er-do-well pals in El Segundo, Calif.

The project comes via Imagine Television, in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The Coens are also executive-producing, along with Johnston and Imagine's co-founder Brian Grazer and president Francie Calfo.

