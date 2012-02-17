NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Despite the cancellation of two "Colbert Report" tapings this week, the show is still scheduled to tape next week, according to Comedy Central.

That could still change. Wednesday and Thursday's tapings were canceled because of what the network called "unforeseen circumstances." The Wall Street Journal said those circumstances involved a family emergency.

The Huffington Post, citing "a person who has a business relationship with the show," said Stephen Colbert's 91-year-old mother, Lorna, was seriously ill. The New York Post also cited sources who said the show was shut down because of his mother's health.

Comedy Central declined to comment on the reports.

Colbert was the youngest of 11 children born to her and his father James, who died in a plane accident in 1974 with two of Colbert's brothers.

