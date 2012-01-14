NEW YORK, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Yahoo Sports, Electus and Collegehumor have partnered on "Blindsided," a new original series that will prank athletes and fans, much like MTV's "Punk'd" did with celebrities.

The pranking will go both ways, with athletes pranking fans and teammates and vice versa. Among the athletes participating are Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, New York Knicks shooting guard Landry Fields and Ravens' offensive tackle Bryant Mckinnie.

The show, which debuts January 19, is part of Yahoo's continued push into original content. Yahoo held a private event in Las Vegas Tuesday during the Consumer Electronics Show to promote its upcoming "Electric City," an animated web series made in conjunction with Tom Hanks and Reliance Entertainment.

Yahoo has also announced a new Comedy Channel that will debut with a Bill Maher stand-up performance, as well as a slate of women's programming.

Yahoo Sports is the single biggest sports website in the country, drawing 53.2 million unique visitors in December.

The series is sponsored exclusively by Dr. Pepper TEN.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)