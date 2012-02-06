LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (TheWrap.com) - Lifetime is developing a miniseries about the 1999 Columbine High School shootings, based on author Dave Cullen's bestselling 2009 book on the tragedy, "Columbine."

"An American Crime" and "United States of Tara" writer Tommy O'Haver will write the script for the movie, which will be produced by Michael DeLuca ("Moneyball" and "The Social Network"), and "Mildred Pierce" producers Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler.

Cullen confirms the project on his website, where he also says a stage play based on the book is in development.

Cullen spent a decade writing the book, a compelling, thorough account of the April 1999 shootings. High school students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 12 of their fellow students and a teacher, then committed suicide.

"Columbine" includes interviews with the survivors and friends and families of the victims and the shooters, as well as details on the police investigation, background on Harris and Klebold, and updates on life in Littleton, Colo., site of the shootings.

