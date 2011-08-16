NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Comedy Central announced air dates on Tuesday for its fall slate of projects, including the Donald Glover stand-up special "Weirdo."

The performance by the "Community" star -- who actually doesn't seem like much of a weirdo -- was filmed March 24 and will be broadcast November 20.

Comedy Central also confirmed that its still untitled "South Park" documentary will air Sunday, October 2, followed three nights later by the fall season premiere of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's long-running adult cartoon.

The season two premieres of "Workaholics" and "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" are set for September 20 and October 5, respectively.

Other stand-up specials include "'Weird Al' Yankovic Live! The Apocalypse Tour" on October 1, "Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to Be Said?" on October 15 and on from Carlos Mencia on December 4.

Comedy Central will also air "30 Rock" every weeknight at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday, September 19.