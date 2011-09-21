LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Tosh.0" and "Workaholics" both scored for Comedy Central Tuesday, thanks to their growing followings and heavy advertising during the Charlie Sheen roast the night before.

The return of "Tosh.0" scored a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3 million total viewers at 10 p.m., while the second season premiere of "Workaholics" at 10:30 p.m. earned a 1.6 in the demo and 2.1 million viewers total. In the demo it was up 160 percent over its premiere in the spring.

Kent Alterman, Comedy Central's head of Original Programing and Production, said both shows benefited from strong online followings and heavy promotion during the Sheen roast, the most-watched and best-rated ever on the network. They did especially well with the network's core audience of young men.

"The Sheen roast broke all records for a roast," he said. "And we really used it as a platform on Monday to promote Tuesday night's shows."

"Tosh" was resuming its third season, which left off in mid-summer. It was the top show for males in the 18-24 and 18-34 demos in its timeslot.

"Workaholics," which had its best episode ever, was the top show among males 18-24 and 18-34 at 10:30 p.m. It scored a 4.96 rating among men 18-24, a 282 percent improvement over its first season premiere in the spring.

Among the indicators of both shows' strength online: Comedian Daniel Tosh, host of "Tosh 2.0," now has more than 3.4 million followers on Twitter, and "Workaholics" now has 6.5 million fans on Facebook. Comedy Central said 82,000 visitors went to the network's "Workaholics" page during last night's episode, double the number of visitors during the premiere episode.

The Sheen roast drew 6.4 million viewers and a 4.5 rating in the demo Monday.

