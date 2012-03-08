LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A monster pillow fight, a cafeteria riot and a Chang army are among the attractions Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and his fellow Greendale Community College study group members will offer as "Community" returns for the rest of its third season on NBC March 15.

A clever movie trailer-style preview, which debuted on the McHale-hosted "The Soup" Wednesday, also hints at a wild birthday bash for Chang (Ken Jeong), the return of John Goodman as Vice Dean Laybourne and a Winger/Britta wedding.

The ratings-challenged series returns with "Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts," the first new episode since December 8. The plot revolves around Shirley and Andre's wedding, which prompts BFFs Troy and Abed to attempt to be "normal" for the ceremony.

"What if we purged all the weirdness from our systems?" Abed asks in the trailer.

Fortunately, "Community" fans can count on that never happening.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)