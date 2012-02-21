LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Good news, "Community" fans (and it appears that there are a few of you out there); school will be back in session next month.

NBC has given the Joel McHale/Chevy Chase comedy "Community" a return date of March 15, the network said Tuesday. the series will air Thursdays at 8 p.m., with "30 Rock moving to 8:30 to make room.

"Community" was shelved in November, leaving many to wonder about the fate of the show, which had been suffering declining ratings and viewership.

Series writer Dan Harmon and star McHale expressed their joy with the return via Twitter on Tuesday, with Harmon tweeting, "What you call 8:00, we call home. #Community returns to Thursday nights on March 15th" and McHale replying, "The real March Maddness."

"Community" will have its work cut out for itself; the show will be competing against both Fox's "American Idol" and CBS' "The Big Bang Theory," both hugely popular offerings.

NBC also said that "Parks and Recreation" will return on Thursday, April 19 at 9:30, taking the timeslot after "Up All Night" completes its season run in that spot.

