NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - TBS has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Conan O'Brien's Conaco, which produces his late night series, and Warner Horizon Television.

The untitled, multi-camera sitcom is about a man who quits his job and returns to his old neighborhood, where he reunites with his former best friend.

The show will be executive produced by O'Brien, David Kissinger ("Eagleheart," "Andy Barker, P.I."), and "Conan" executive producer Jeff Ross, along with the pilot's writers, Ben Wexler ("Still Standing") and Ross Novie and Jay Rondot (both of "Secret Girlfriend").

Wexler will also serve as the showrunner.