LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (TheWrap.com) - Conan O'Brien and CBS plan on having a "Super Fun Night" together.

The network has picked up the pilot for "Super Fun Night," which will be produced by the late-night host. The half-hour, multi-camera comedy will track the efforts of three geeky female friends as they embark on a "funcomfortable" journey to have "SUPER FUN" every Friday night.

Australian "Bridesmaids" actress Rebel Wilson will write and star in the pilot.

O'Brien will share the executive-producer credit with "Conan" executive producer Jeff Ross and David Kissinger; Wilson will co-executive produce. O'Brien's production company Conaco and Warner Bros. Television are producing.

