LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MSNBC will go ahead with its plans to air the controversial documentary "Michael Jackson and the Doctor" Friday night, despite mounting controversy surrounding the special.

The documentary, which includes exclusive footage of Murray talking about Jackson and the trial, as well as scenes of Murray in meetings with his defense attorneys, has already sparked demands from the Jackson estate that MSNBC not air it.

Most recently, a security expert who drove Murray around town during his six-week trial revealed to the Los Angeles Times Thursday night that the British producer behind the documentary bought and delivered lunch for Murray and his attorneys throughout the trial.

The security exec, Louis Perry, also said producer Leon Lecash paid for transporting Murray and his attorneys to the courthouse throughout the trial, and that Lecash accompanied Murray when he went on a suit-shopping trip to Bloomingdales. Perry did not know who paid for the suits.

Lecash told the Times the food and transportation were "legitimate location production costs."

NBC's response: "NBCUniversal licensed the documentary from Zodiak Rights. In connection with the documentary, NBCUniversal had the opportunity to conduct a promotional interview with Dr. Murray. Neither Dr. Murray nor his legal defense were compensated in any way."

Meanwhile, TMZ.com reports "Michael Jackson and the Doctor" aired in England Thursday night, and includes Murray's claims that Jackson was a bed-wetter and that Jackson concert promoter Randy Phillips had told him Jackson was "next to skid row" and almost homeless.

Phillips denied, under oath, ever having that conversation with Murray.

Murray's interview with NBC News aired Friday morning on "Today," and in it, he continued to deny that he did anything wrong on the day Jackson died.