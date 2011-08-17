Cast member Rob Corddry attends the premiere of ''Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay'' in Los Angeles April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Adult Swim didn't even need to wait for the big "Party Down" reunion happening in the August 25th episode of "Childrens Hospital" to pony up for a fourth season of Rob Corddry's parody of medical shows.

On Tuesday, the network announced it has ordered 14 episodes of "Childrens Hospital" to air in 2012. The entire cast, including Ken Marino, Rob Huebel, Megan Mullally, Henry Winkler and Malin Akerman, will return.

Airing Thursdays at midnight, "Childrens Hospital" is the highest-rated show in the 18-49 viewer group during its 15-minute time period, and is one of Adult Swim's most popular programs.

Corddry took the news in stride.

"I'm very pleased and honored by this announcement," said "The Daily Show" alumnus in a statement. "I'm also very surprised, given that I write this show when I'm very, very drunk. Season four promises to be a cry for help."