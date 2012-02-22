Cast members (L-R) Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson arrive for the premiere of the film ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2'' in New York July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "W.E." and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" have won the top awards from the Costume Designers Guild, which handed out this awards season's last set of guild awards on Tuesday night.

"Dragon Tattoo" was honored as the best costume design in a contemporary film, while "W.E." won the award for period film and "Harry Potter" topped the fantasy film category.

"W.E.." which alternates scenes set in the 1920s and '30s with contemporary sequences, is the only one of the winners to also have an Oscar nomination.

In the past 10 years, the CDG has given an award to the eventual Oscar winner for costume design six times. All but one of those have come in the CDG's Period Film category or its predecessor, Period/Fantasy Film.

Television awards went to "Glee," "Boardwalk Empire" and "Downton Abbey."

One of the winning costume designers from "Glee," Lou Eyrich, was also given the Career Achievement in Television Award.

The Disaronno Career Achievement in Film Award went to Marlene Stewart, while actress Kate Beckinsale was given the Lacoste Spotlight Award.

The Distinguished Collaborator Award went to costume designer Deborah Hopper and director Clint Eastwood, who have worked together on more than 20 films over the past two decades.

Western Costume was presented with a Service Award honoring its 100 years of professional contributions, dating back to the silent era.

The awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and hosted by Jane Lynch. Participants included Rooney Mara, Madeleine Stowe, Chloe Grace Moretz and Andrea Riseborough.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)