LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Courteney Cox will get a whole lot of love from ABC for Valentine's Day.

The third season of Cox's comedy "Cougar Town" will premiere on February 14 at 8:30 p.m. -- in place of the network's ill-fated cross-dressing comedy "Work It."

Though "Cougar Town" had not yet received a season-premiere date as of late last week, the series' executive producer, Bill Lawrence, hinted at the scheduling move Friday night, tweeting, "Hoping CT's premiere date will be announced Tuesday. Fingers crossed..."

"Work It" lasted just two episodes before ABC pulled the plug. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender groups ripped it before it even aired, saying it would hurt transgender people.

On the "Cougar Town" premiere -- dubbed "Ain't Love Strange" -- Cox's character, Jules, becomes angered when her neighbor Grayson, working under an ulterior motive, calls her "predictable," while Ellie (Christa Miller) worries that her son Stan could be developing into a "devil child."

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)

