LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Having lined up an ex for Ashton Kutcher's character on the upcoming season of "Two and a Half Men," the show's producers have now made sure that Jon Cryer's character will have his own former flame to torment him.

Former "Melrose Place" and "According to Jim" star Courtney Thorne-Smith will return to "Men" for the series' upcoming ninth season, reprising her recurring role as Alan Harper's ex-girlfriend, Lyndsey Makelroy, TheWrap has confirmed.

Thorne-Smith played the role in a 10-episode arc last season.

The actress last appeared on the show in January -- at about the time when CBS and Warner Bros. TV pulled the plug on production for the show's eighth season, due to since-ousted star Charlie Sheen's increasingly erratic behavior.

As was reported Monday, former "Mad Love" star Judy Greer has been cast as the estranged wife of heartbroken internet billionaire Walden Schmidt, who'll be played by Sheen replacement Kutcher.

The new season of the revamped "Two and a Half Men" premieres September 17.

The news was first reported by EW.com.