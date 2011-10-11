Actor David Arquette arrives for the premiere of the film ''Hamlet 2'' during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Amicable exes David Arquette and Courteney Cox have their next collaboration lined up after his run on "Dancing With the Stars": The "Scream" co-stars' new series about a recently split couple has been sold to NBC.

ABC Studios announced Tuesday that it has sold the comedy, "10 Years," as well as the drama "The Next Insanely Great Thing" to NBC, the former home of Cox's "Friends." She now stars on ABC's "Cougar Town."

Since their separation last year after 11 years of marriage, Cox and Arquette have continued to collaborate, including on the Howard Morris-written show that bears striking similarities to their real life. Executive produced by Arquette and Cox with Morris, it tracks the 10-year relationship of a separated couple and the people around them.

Cox and the couple's daughter, Coco, have appeared repeatedly on "Dancing With the Stars" to cheer for Arquette.

"The Next Insanely Great Thing" takes place in a company town in which residents agree to become test subjects for a high-tech company's social media experiments. The experiments bring the town closer together as they take surprising, funny, and emotional turns. The show is written by Daniel Taplitz, who executive produces with Ian Sanders and Kim Moses.