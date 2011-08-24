Craig Ferguson, host of ''The Late Late Show'' answers questions during an informal discussion during the CBS Summer 2009 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Craig Ferguson disclosed during his "Late Late Show" monologue Tuesday night that the program's production schedule had been disrupted because a package containing white powder had arrived earlier in the day.

The threat ultimately turned out to be nothing, but Ferguson called the situation "scary" and "very frightening" at first -- not a stretch considering the incident occurred less than 24 hours after his CBS stablemate, David Letterman, had unloaded a Top Ten list making fun of an online death threat.

"Nowadays, white powder in the mail is bad," said Ferguson, explaining why the show taped slightly later than usual. "I called CBS security and they said, 'We're busy.' So I said, 'I am a personal friend of Drew Carey,' and they sent somebody over right away."

The package was later determined to have originated in Europe.

"I was going to talk about the earthquake tonight," Ferguson concluded. "I can't do that though. The earthquake only scared millions of people on the East Coast, but the white powder did something much worse -- it scared me."

You can see the clip here: