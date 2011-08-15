LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be aired on ReelzChannel this year, with Spike Jones, Jr. returning to produce the awards ceremony, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday.

This will be the first year that ReelzChannel -- which airs in 58 million homes via DirecTV, Dish Network, FiOS TV and AT&T uVerse -- airs the ceremony.

Jones has had considerably more experience with the annual event -- this year will mark his 17th go at producing the Creative Arts Emmys.

"I'm thrilled the Academy has asked me back for my 17th year," Jones quipped in the announcement. "When I started producing this show there was only one 'Law and Order' and nobody knew Raymond."

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be taped on September 10, and aired on ReelzChannel on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET.