LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The CW is hoping to have a "Cult" hit on its hands soon.

The network has ordered a pilot for a new drama called "Cult," from "Gossip Girl" executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and "Hart of Dixie" executive producer Len Goldstein. Schwartz, Savage and Goldstein will executive-produce, as will "V" writer Rockne O'Bannon, who will write the pilot.

The pilot will center on a female production assistant on a television series titled "Cult." She teams with a journalist to investigate fans of the series, whom she suspects of committing copycat crimes that they've seen on the show.

"Cult" comes via Warner Bros. TV, as well as Fake Empire, Schwartz and Savage's production company.

Deadline first reported the news.