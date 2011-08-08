LOS ANGELES Veteran CNN news broadcaster and award-winning journalist David Bohrman has been named president of Al Gore's Current TV, the network said on Monday.

He will oversee Current's programing, production, broadcast operations, digital and technology. He'll also work closely with Keith Olbermann, who was recently hired to host his "Countdown with Keith Olbermann" show. Bohrman begins his new job immediately, Current said in a statement.

"Current's mission has always been to shine a light on important issues, to spark debate and to speak truth to power," Gore said. "David Bohrman passionately shares our vision. He has innovation in his DNA, and he has the unique qualifications and relationships to take Current to a whole new level in programing and production."

Over the last decade, Bohrman has been CNN's senior vice president of programing and Washington bureau chief. Most recently, he was CNN's senior vice president and chief innovation officer.

He served as executive producer of CNN's award-winning coverage of the U.S. presidential primary campaigns and debates throughout the 2008 election season. Bohrman oversaw "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," "John King, USA" and "State of the Union with Candy Crowley."

"I believe that Current has a real opportunity to be a truly vital medium for a new breed of savvy, intelligent viewers," Bohrman said. "I'm extremely energized and inspired by this opportunity to work with them to establish Current as a significant and influential voice in the news and political commentary arena."

