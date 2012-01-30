NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Current TV has recruited rapper turned actor Common for a new promotion highlighting the burgeoning network's primetime lineup.

Describing the network and its viewers as "Politically Direct," Common, aka Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., recites a series of phrases to classify the Current viewer - "trailblazer," "truth seeker" and "rule breaker" are three of the first.

From Common's voice to the young people on screen, the ad continues Joel Hyatt and Al Gore's mission of targeting a younger audience than the current cable news mainstays attract.

It set its prime time lineup - with "Young Turk" Cenk Uygur and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm bookending Keith Olbermann - in advance of this year's election, which Current hopes will establish its identity and grow its audience.