LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The CW is officially three for three as far as new series are concerned.

In addition to the earlier reported pick-up of "Ringer," the CW has renewed its two other freshman series with full-season orders, ringing up an additional nine episodes apiece of "Hart of Dixie" and "The Secret Circle," network president Mark Pedowitz announced Wednesday.

Lauding the "creative strength" of the dramas, Pedowitz enthused, "With compelling storylines, engaging characters and tremendous buzz, we firmly believe that 'Hart of Dixie, 'Ringer' and 'The Secret Circle' can become signature series for The CW, the kind of top-notch shows that are synonymous with our brand.

"Hart of Dixie" stars "The O.C" veteran Rachel Bilson as Dr Zoe Hart, a New York physician who transplants to the rural south.

Meanwhile, "The Secret Circle," which is executive-produced by "Vampire Diaries" maestro Kevin Williamson, stars Britt Robertson as Cassie Blake, who moves in with her grandmother in the town of New Salem to discover that the town is full of witches -- and she's one of them.