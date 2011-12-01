NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - If gold-tinged lighting, a slowed-down theme song and a long shot of chains falling to the dirt aren't enough to tell you how important "Dallas" was to the history of television, the cast of its reboot will be happy to tell you.

TNT's latest look at the new "Dallas," coming next summer, includes all the standard features of self-important trailers, including a narrator who seems awe-struck by his own words. But if you still aren't sold, it also includes the actors on the show explaining the cultural significance of the original "Dallas."

"This show set a standard that was different than anything that had been done before," says a pointing-for-emphasis Patrick Duffy, who happened to be on the original show, and returns for the new version. He adds that it was "epic in terms of appointment television."

You can see the video here: here