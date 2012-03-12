WASHINGTON, March 12 (TheWrap.com) - While the guest list for Wednesday's White House dinner for visiting British Prime Minister David Cameron remains a state secret, we know of at least one other Briton who will be in attendance.

British actor Damian Lewis, who stars in Showtime's "Homeland," one of Obama's favorite shows, told the BBC's Graham Norton this weekend that he has accepted a presidential invite to the Cameron dinner.

"You won't give a toss," Lewis said to Norton, "but he's invited me to the White House for dinner!"

In "Homeland," Lewis portrays U.S. Marine Nicholas Brody, suspected of having become a terrorist after years in Al-Qaeda captivity.

There are whispers that perhaps Lewis' co-star Claire Danes might also be on hand Wednesday night.

Lewis said he and his actress wife Helen McCrory will both attend. " loves this show so much, I'm going to the White House with Helen for dinner," Lewis continued.

"Wonderful," French actor Gerard Depardieu grunted gutturally from Lewis's side.

The Washington Post explained Monday that the Cameron visit is not officially a "state dinner," because Queen Elizabeth is still technically the head of state in the United Kingdom. The Camerons, therefore, will only be making an "official visit" to Washington.

