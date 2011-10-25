LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Dana Fox, writer of "Couples Retreat" and "What Happens in Vegas," has sold a script for a single-camera comedy to Fox Broadcasting Co. with a significant penalty, the network told TheWrap.

The script, currently titled "Ben Fox Is My Manny," will revolve around "a single mom's aimless brother moves in to help her raise her baby." Fox will serve as creator, writer and executive producer. Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope from Chernin Entertainment will also executive-produce. The project comes via Chernin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Entertainment.

In addition to her feature-film work, Fox also recently wrote an episode of the Adult Swim parody "Childrens Hospital."