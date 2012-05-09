Actor and singer Roshon Fegan arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES "Dancing with the Stars" said goodbye to both Disney actor Roshon Fegan and television actress Melissa Gilbert in the season's first double elimination on Tuesday night.

Neither departure was shocking as both previously showed signs of trouble. On Monday, Gilbert earned the lowest total score from the judges for the second straight week despite a foxtrot that was hailed as her "best dance ever" by judge Carrie Ann Inaba. And just last week, Fegan was up for elimination against Jaleel White, who was eventually sent home.

Dancers are judged by a combination of judges' scores and audience voting.

After his elimination on Tuesday, Fegan's professional partner Chelsie Hightower said he had been "a joy to work with."

For her part, Gilbert had struggled through more than just low scores this season. Last month, she suffered a mild concussion and whiplash while performing a paso doble, and her relationship with dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy also saw its share of ups and downs. In the end, Gilbert called Chmerkovskiy "an incredible teacher, an incredible friend."

"I can't even describe what a learning and growing experience this has been," said Gilbert, who celebrated her 48th birthday Tuesday night. She called the show "a real blessing and a joy."

Musical guest Chris Brown took the stage to perform his single "Turn up the Music" from his upcoming album "Fortune."

Four celebrities will compete in next week's semi-finals - telenovela actor William Levy, NFL star Donald Driver, singer Katherine Jenkins and TV host Maria Menounos.

"Dancing With the Stars" is among the top-rated TV shows in the U.S. pairing B-list celebrities, sports stars and singers with professional dancers performing sambas, waltzes and other dances across a ballroom floor.

(Reporting by Sabrina Ford; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)