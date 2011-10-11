LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A teary-eyed Cher led a standing ovation for son Chaz Bono on Monday's "Dancing with the Stars" after he and partner Lacey Schwimmer performed a "Rocky"-themed paso doble that ended with Chaz' fist-pumping run up a staircase.

Cher had promised on Twitter she would turn out to cheer him on, after earlier defending him from people who didn't think a transgendered contestant should appear on "DWTS."

As an added bonus: Bono and Schwimmer earned 21 points for their performance, breaking their two-week streak as the lowest-scoring duo.

You can see the video of Cher cheering on Chaz here: here