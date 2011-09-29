Cast member Dane Cook smiles as he is interviewed at the world premiere of the movie ''My Best Friend's Girl'' at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Dane Cook is following the advice of fellow comic genius Steve Martin and getting small. At least, in terms of the medium on which he'll play his craft.

The "Good Luck Chuck" star has signed an overall talent deal with NBC, and is developing a half-hour comedy for the network, targeted for next season, NBC confirmed.

This marks a dramatic shift for Cook, who's often lovingly referred to as "America's funnyman."

The comedy series will be the "Mr. Brooks" star's first regular TV gig since a recurring voice role on Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers." (Cook did, however, guest-star on an episode of CBS's revamped "Hawaii Five-0" in February.)