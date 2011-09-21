LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Since 2007, pop-music icon Daryl Hall has held a digital hootenanny in the form of his web series "Live From Daryl's House," and on September 24, television audiences will get a chance to get in on the jam session, as the series makes its broadcast-TV premiere.

An intimate musical venture that brings both established and upcoming artists to Hall's upstate New York home for jam sessions, "Daryl's House" will bow in syndication on Saturday, hitting the 10 major TV markets and other areas in late-night time slots.

The series is produced by Good Cop Bad Cop Productions in association with Scott Sternberg Productions, and syndicated by distributor Trifecta Entertainment & Media.

The first two half-hour, back-to-back episodes will feature Train, followed by Fitz and the Tantrums. Upcoming episodes, which draw in part from the web edition, will include Smokey Robinson, Todd Rundgren and up-and-coming blues singer Eli Reed.

Executive producer Scott Sternberg told TheWrap that the series will strive to present both new and veteran artists from a variety of genres, with an emphasis on showcasing new talent, much like the approach taken on "Saturday Night Live."

"We're looking for young artists who are just getting out there but are making some noise," Sternberg said.

According to Sternberg, the series -- which has received a Webby Award and MTV O Music Award -- has had no difficulty drawing musicians to Hall's house to participate in the show, particularly since the syndication deal was struck.

"We now have artists calling us, because we're the only show on TV where you can play multiple songs of your own material," Sternberg says. "On talk shows you might get one song in the last five minutes."

The opportunity to collaborate with the Hall & Oates singer in an intimate, casual setting is, of course, also a draw.

"They're all excited about coming to play with Daryl, and they get to do it live," Sternberg said.

Apparently, contrary to the old Hall and Oates chestnut, plenty of people can go for that.