NEW YORK, Feb 15 (TheWrap.com) - Did someone at CBS not get any Valentines?

The network announced a new reality dating show Wednesday -- the day after Valentine's Day -- that will offer more reality than typical dating shows that thrive on hot-air balloon rides, champagne toasts, safaris on the backs of elephants, and all that other fake-romantic crap. It's called "3" and will premiere this summer.

"'3' is a relationship show that won't perpetuate a fairy tale myth about dating," said Jennifer Bresnan, executive vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment. "Without any typical game play, it intimately documents the search for love and the reality of dating -- the anticipation, the excitement, the rejection. Along the way, we'll see personalities who are real, and flawed and simply human."

Right on, sister.

The show follows an original format by Keshet Broadcasting Ltd., based on a program originally produced by Kastina Productions that had Israel's biggest new reality show launch in four years when it premiered there last summer.

"3" is co-produced by Magical Elves, 1492 Television and Keshet Broadcasting. Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Chris Columbus, Avi Nir and Ami Glam are the executive producers.

Single men and women can apply online at www.cbs.com/casting.

