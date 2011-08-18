NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Dave Navarro has chronicled his life through his tattoos, and now he'll host a show about a competition to create them.

The Jane's Addiction guitarist and former Red Hot Chili Pepper has signed on for Spike TV's "InkMaster," an eight-episode series premiering in January 2012. Navarro will host and sit on a judges' panel that also will include Chris Nunez ("Miami Ink") and Guinness World Record-holding tattoo artist Oliver Peck (who completed 415 tattoos of the number 13 in 24 hours).

The show's competitors will compete for $100,000 and a feature in Inked magazine by giving first-time tattoos, adding to full sleeves of body art, and trying to cover up past inked regrets.

Navarro's tattoos include tributes to his mother, ex-wife Carmen Elektra, and his past bands. One also recalls his long fight with heroin addiction.