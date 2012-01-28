LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (TheWrap.com) - David Arquette and Courteney Cox are continuing their campaign to be crowned the Most Amicably Estranged Couple Ever.

Despite their separation, Arquette will guest-star on Cox's ABC comedy "Cougar Town." Arquette will play a perhaps-overzealous hotel concierge who offers his services to Jules Cobb (played by Cox) and her crew on the show's season finale.

Displaying his own trademark zeal, Arquette expressed his glee over the upcoming appearance on his Twitter account Friday, tweeting at Cox and her co-star Christa Miller, "Can't wait to work with you ladies!"

This is far from the only collaboration for Cox and Arquette since they announced their split in October 2010. The pair co-starred in last year's "Scream 4," and continue to work together via their Coquette Productions, which last year sold a game show pilot, "Identity Crisis," to CBS.

"Cougar Town" will return for its third season on February 14, in place of the quickly yanked cross-dressing comedy "Work It." The season premiere is titled "Ain't Love Strange."

