LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The next season of "Dancing With the Stars" just got a lot more interesting, if TMZ is to be believed.

According to the site, the "Scream 4" star has signed on for the next run of "DWTS," which kicks off on September 19. Arquette will supposedly be paired up with professional hoofer Kym Johnson, and was reportedly spotted at the show's rehearsal studio on Thursday.

ABC would not confirm Arquette's participation on the series; a show rep would only say that "we will unveil the official cast this coming Monday live on ABC during 'Bachelor Pad.'" Arquette's publicist also offered no comment.

Since separating from his wife Courteney Cox last year, Arquette has busied himself with the odd acting and producing gig -- and, on occasion, the really odd personal outburst, such as a bizarre call-in interview with Howard Stern, during which he provided entirely too much information about the end of his marriage and the current state of his love life.