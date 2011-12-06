LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - E!'s new correspondent may look especially familiar to Neil Patrick Harris fans.

David Burtka, the actor-turned-chef who is also NPH's fiancee, has signed on to serve as a correspondent on "E! News," as well as E! specials and the network's "Live From the Red Carpet" coverage.

Burtka has appeared on Broadway and in many TV guest roles, including on Harris' "How I Met Your Mother." He played Scooter, ex-boyfriend of Alyson Hannigan's Lily.

Burtka, who most recently made a cameo alongside Harris in "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," put his entertainment career on hold in 2009, when he graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena and started a catering company, Gourmet M.D.

He begins his job with E! in January.