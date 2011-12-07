LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - TNT has given the go-ahead to a pilot by "Boston Legal" creator David E. Kelley and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The drama, tentatively titled "Chelsea General," will be based on Gupta's upcoming novel "Monday Mornings." Both Kelley and Gupta are executive-producing, with Kelley writing.

Slated for release in March 2012, Gupta's book tracks five surgeons as they push their medical skills to the limit while confronting their personal and professional shortcomings, attempting to come to grips with and learn from their mistakes.

Michael Wright, executive VP and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies said that the upcoming pilot "promises to be a smart, witty and extremely powerful medical drama, the kind of series David E. Kelley is renowned for making."

Kelley, who's also the creator of NBC's current drama "Harry's Law," most recently endeavored to bring "Wonder Woman" back to the small screen for the same network, though the pilot wasn't picked up.