LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bill Murray was so fired up about David Letterman's 30th anniversary of the "Late Show" Tuesday that he nearly started a blaze lighting a cupcake in honor of the big day.

Murray, who was Letterman's first guest on "Late Night With David Letterman" on February 1, 1982, brought out a gift-wrapped box, which, when Letterman lifted it, revealed a cupcake with 30 candles.

The "Groundhog Day" star, wearing a football uniform he'd sported to kick field goals outside the Ed Sullivan Theater with Letterman and fellow guest Regis Philbin earlier in the show, told Letterman he made it himself, though the Crumbs bakery wrapper gave him away.

Murray then proceeded to light all 30 candles with matches and a lighter, which sparked up a blaze that nearly spread out of control when he accidentally dropped lit matches on the floor.

You can check out the video clip here to see why kids -- or comedians approaching retirement age -- should not play with matches:

here

