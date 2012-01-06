LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Feleti "Freddy" Maugatai might want to limit his battles to the ocean.

The "Deadliest Catch" star has been charged with misdemeanor assault following an alleged fight in a hotel bathroom last month, TMZ reports.

The alleged melee occurred on December 16 at Alaska's Grand Aleutian Hotel, when Maugatai supposedly got into an argument with a man that eventually moved to the hotel's bathroom. In a criminal complaint, the wife of Maugatai's adversary claims that the Discovery Channel star put her husband in a headlock -- and "forcefully" pushed her across the restroom when she tried to break up the fight.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, police observed that the woman had bruises on her arm, which was also swollen.

Maugatai told police that he was only acting in self-defense after the other man punched him in the face. Nonetheless, a judge told Maugatai -- who works aboard the fishing vessel Wizard -- to stay away from the couple, as well as the hotel. He's expected back in court later in January.

This wouldn't be the first time that a member of the "Deadliest Catch" crew has found himself in hot water. In February 2010, Jake Harris was arrested for DUI a week after his father, Captain Phil Harris, died after suffering a stroke at age 53.

Discovery has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.