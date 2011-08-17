NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The Republican presidential candidates' debate is the gift that keeps on giving for Fox News.

The debate, which aired last Thursday and featured spats between Minnesotans Michelle Bachmann and Tim Pawlenty, propelled the network to its third-best week of the year, in the middle of August. It also elevated Fox News to second place in prime time among all of cable for the week.

The last time Fox News had ratings that good was when the massive earthquake struck Japan earlier this year.

While the debate is not solely responsible, it did rank as one of the 10 most-watched broadcasts in all of cable. Another factor was continued interest in the economy, a subject Fox News has pushed hard on, as evidenced by strong ratings for "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

Fox ranks toward the top of cable TV ratings pretty consistently, but taking the No. 2 spot -- behind USA and ahead of TNT -- marks a particularly strong week given that August is when viewers are often tuning out of politics. It is also a good sign for the network after its prime ratings dipped in July.

It remains to be seen whether MSNBC and CNN will see similar spikes when they host debates in September.