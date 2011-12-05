NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "All My Children" star Denise Vasi has joined the cast of VH1's "Single Ladies," replacing Stacey Dash, who exited after the show's first season.

Vasi will play "Raquel," a savvy businesswoman who is a friend of Keisha (LisaRaye McCoy). Charity Shea also stars on the show.

"Denise is the perfect addition to the 'Single Ladies' cast," said Flavor Unit Entertainment Executive Producer Queen Latifah. "She is bringing a fun, new element to the show."

The show was greenlit for a second season after averaging 2.8 million total viewers for premieres plus first encores in its first season. Filming for the second season will begin in January in Atlanta, and the season will air in early summer 2012.

"All My Children" aired its last episode in September. Plans to continue the show online were called off last month.